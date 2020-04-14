|
Thomas E. Hess, 87, of Lake City, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at his residence.
He was born in Erie on September 9, 1932, a son of the late Cletus E. and Anne M. Yusz Hess.
Thomas graduated from Tech Memorial and Erie Business College. He went on to serve in the United States Army during the Korean War and worked as a manager in the electronic business early in his career. Most recently he worked as a shipping foreman with Zurn Industries in the Energy Division for many years. He enjoyed stamp collecting, fishing, and history, especially World War II. Above all, he loved being with family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Janet J. Neff Hess, and his sister, Ann "Snitzy" Fling.
Survivors include three sons, Michael Hess (Cindy) of Erie, Gary Hess (Kim) of Erie, and Timothy Hess (Veronica) of Lake City; three daughters, Jeanne Chapman (Richard) of Cambridge Springs, Erin Glover (Daniel) of Nevada, and LeighAnn Wychock (Steve) of Ashtabula; one sister, Edith "Snorky" Miller (Kenneth) of Erie; one brother, Edward "Snuffy" Hess (Judith) of Harborcreek; 17 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
In accordance with CDC guidelines, funeral services and burial will be private for the family. A special gathering will be held at a future date by the family.
Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, 16504.
Memorial contributions can be made to the VA Medical Center, 135 E. 38th St., Erie, 16504 or the s Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
