Thomas "Tom" E. Jones, age 76, of Millcreek Township, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 after an extended illness. He was born on July 14, 1944 in the Bronx, N.Y., the son of the late Wilbur E. and Dorothy M. Ulhmer Jones. Tom served in the US Navy.
He was employed at and retired from Eriez Magnetics.
He enjoyed trains, was a member of the American Legion Post 494's drill team and past commander, was a member of the East Springfield VFW, and was a volunteer for the Springfield fire/police dept.
He was preceded in death by his wife Marjorie E. Murkens Jones.
He is survived by his children: Beverly A. Clemente (Joe), Christine L. Jones (Raleigh), Tom Jones II, three sisters; Edith M. Jones Niskanen, Cheryl Jones Deblock, Cindy Jones, five grandchildren: Patricia, Crystal, Michelle, Mark, and Mikhayla, and many nieces, nephews, and great grandchildren.
Private services were held at the convenience of the family by the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.
