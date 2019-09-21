|
Atty. Thomas E. Larson, age 76, of Erie, passed away at LECOM Senior Living, on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Born in Erie, on September 11, 1943, he was a son of the late Kenneth and Eugenia (Johnson) Larson.
Tom was a graduate of Penn State Dickinson Law School. He started his career at a Price Waterhouse firm in New York City and went on to work in Portsmouth, N.H. for many years. Circumstances brought him back to Erie in 1985, and he opened his private practice in EBCO Park. During young adulthood, Tom dedicated himself to his brother, Daniel "Danny" Larson, who had Downs Syndrome and died at the age of 27. Tom was a member of S.O.N.S. of Lake Erie, the Penn State Alumni Association, and a life member of the former Maennerchor Club. He was a diehard fan of the Cleveland Browns, and was a music collector, amassing over 2500 CDs. His greatest ability was "working the numbers." He established a fantasy football league as the commissioner 35 years ago, one of the first in the country.
Tom is survived by his wife, Carole Ann (Kruger) Larson, of Erie; his daughter, Sherri Cozza, husband Craig, of Pittsburgh; three grandchildren, Zachery, Gabriella, and Sienna Cozza, all of Pittsburgh; and his beloved golden retriever, Beau.
Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 W. 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd., on Sunday from 3 p.m. until a service of memories at 6 p.m.
Memorials are suggested to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105, or to the Humane Society of NW PA, P.O. Box 3930, Erie, PA 16508. Condolences may go to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
