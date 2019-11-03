|
Thomas E. Songer, age 84, of Erie, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 24, 2019. He was born in Sharpsville, Pa. on April 4, 1935, a son of the late Albert and Naomi (nee McCoy) Songer.
He was a graduate of Sharpsville High School in 1953 and Youngstown State University in 1957.
Tom was a mechanical engineer by education, and used those skills in many segments of the manufacturing industry in several parts of the country. His career involved work in the optics, steel, automobiles, machinery and paper industries. He eventually led Murray Machinery Inc. in Wausau, Wisc., a paper machinery company, for several years as President. Upon the successful transition of that company, Tom was a highly sought-after consultant for the machinery industry.
Tom was a kind gentleman who enjoyed the simple aspects of life; good conversation, good food, history, grandchildren and helping the birds through the Erie winter. In his later years, he re-energized his golf game and enjoyed going to lectures at the Jefferson Educational Society.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by three brothers: Albert, John and Calvin Songer; a sister: Alice Maloney; and a brother-in-law: Dr. William Garvey.
Tom is survived by his wife of 58 years Mary Kay Songer; three sons: Thomas (Nancy), Patrick (Gail), and Michael (Bernadette); a sister: Rosemary Piccirilli; four grandchildren: Stephen, Nicholas, Mary Grace, Patricia Claire; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, November 10 from 1-4 p.m. at the Jefferson Educational Society. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Jefferson Educational Society, 3207 State St., Erie, PA 16508 or a .
Arrangements entrusted to the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 West 26th St. Erie. Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.
