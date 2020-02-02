|
Thomas E. Walsh, 81, of Edinboro, died Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Edinboro Manor. He was born in Grove City, Pa., on September 13, 1938, the son of the late Maurice and Mary Walsh.
Tom's greatest joys came from his family—traveling with his wife (particularly if the destination was near a body of water; even better if the fishing was good), meeting his grandchildren for a lunch date, celebrating special occasions with loved ones, or spending afternoons with his great-nephews. Church was part of his daily life; he attended Mass regularly and was strong in his faith. He was always ready to go somewhere, to see something new, to learn more. And he was always up for a day trip and a meal out at a good restaurant. Tom was a lifelong student, far beyond the years of formal education, and enjoyed studying any range of topics, then carrying on conversations on those subjects with anyone who could keep up.
Tom earned a doctorate degree in Psychology/Sociology and Higher Education Administration from the University of Akron. He was a teacher and guidance counselor in several school districts, and a psychology professor at Edinboro University for 25 years.
He was a member of Our Lady of the Lake Church, in Edinboro.
In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by a sister, Margaret "Peggy" Mallison; a brother, John "Jack" Walsh; and an infant son.
Survivors include his wife of nearly 27 years, Ardis Walsh; three daughters, Christine (Curt) Walsh Corba of Beavercreek, Ohio, Carol (Stan) Walsh Greer of Fairfax, Va. and Catherine Walsh (Jeffrey Maloney), of Edinboro; a stepson, Christopher Gotsch of McKean; two sisters, Patricia Bowers and Maureen Walsh; and 13 grandchildren, Nicholas and Colleen Corba, Max, Mary Sydney, Jack, Louisa, Joe and Genevieve Greer, Sarah, Hannah, Grace, Zelie and Jude Maloney.
Friends may call at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, Edinboro, on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the time of a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m.
The Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Edinboro, is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 128 Sunset Dr., Edinboro, PA 16412, AseraCare Hospice Foundation, Debbie Morris, c/o Landmark CPAs, P.O. Box 10148, Fort Smith, AR 72917, or the Yolanda G. Barco Oncology Institute, 16792 Conneaut Lake Rd., Meadville, PA 16335. To send condolences, please visit www.gluntfuneralhome.com.
