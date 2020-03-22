|
Thomas E. Wingerter, age 81, of Fairview, passed away peacefully, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at St. Vincent Health Center.
He was born in Erie, on November 30, 1938, a son of the late Elmer and Irene Klick Wingerter.
Tom graduated from McDowell High School in 1956 and served in the United States Air Force.
He had worked for the railroad, Reed Manufacturing and retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 30-plus years of service.
Tom was a founding member of Holy Cross Church. He enjoyed sailing, hunting and playing dominoes.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded death by two brothers, James and Richard Wingerter.
Tom is survived by his wife of 34 years, Carole Ring Wingerter; his sons, Michael T. Wingerter of Erie, Brian S. Wingerter (Jodie) of Warren, Pa. and Chris Wingerter (Shannon) of Fairview; his daughters, Cynthia Englert (John) of Erie and Deborah Anderson (Ronald) of Hermitage, Pa.; three brothers, Ronald Wingerter (Donna) of Erie, Edward Wingerter of Fairview and Raymond Wingerter of Erie; a sister, Joanne Murosky (James) of Erie; and stepchildren, Deborah Speice (Michael) of Erie and Daniel Heise (Cheryl) of Grand Rapids, Mich. He is further survived by 12 grandchildren, Nicole Ehrman (Nathan), John Englert III, Danielle Wingerter, Schasta Craig, Sierra Craig, Justin Carte (Amanda), Ashley Rinehart (Brad), Marc Anderson (Susan), Eric Anderson (Kelly), Jaime Anderson (Shauna), Autumn Wingerter and Abigail Wingerter; four step-grandchildren, Trisha Torres, Amy Buettner, Jessica Heise and Chelsea Heise; eight great-grandchildren, Emma, Emmy, James, Kaitlyn, Anya, Ethan, Finley and Benjamin; three step-great-grandchildren, Kayleigh, Alexander and Kaitlyn; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Due to the Coronavirus, a celebration of life service will be announced and held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main St., Girard. Entombment will be in Gate of Heaven Mausoleum.
Memorials may be made to the Second Harvest Food Bank, 1701 Grimm Dr., Erie, PA 16501.
