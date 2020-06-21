Thomas Esco Magruder, 81, of Great Falls, Montana went peacefully to be with his Lord in the early hours of June 13, 2020.
A Memorial Service will be held Friday, June 26th at 6:00 p.m. MDT, at First Alliance Church in Great Falls. The service will be livestreamed at facebook.com/firstalliancechurch or simply type "youtube first alliance church great falls" in the search bar and look for the live stream.
Tom is survived by his wife of 58 ½ years, Judith Ann (Harshbarger) Magruder; his children, daughter Kimberly Ann (Joel) Wombolt and son Kris Esco (Tobi) Magruder; and grandchildren Jacob Esco (Hannah) Magruder, Levi Brian (Ashley) Magruder, Emma Marie (Micah) Clark, and Elli Ann Wombolt. Also, surviving are four great-grandchildren, his cousin Dennis (Nancy) Schneider, and Jacqueline Galm, his "granddaughter" who came to the family as a foreign-exchange student from Germany.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Special Olympics Montana or First Alliance Church of Great Falls.
