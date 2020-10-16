Thomas F. Grosz, 68, of Erie, passed away at his residence, on Thursday, October 15, 2020. He was born in Buffalo, N.Y., on August 28, 1952, a son of the late Joseph and Helen Kosiur Grosz.
Thomas graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a degree in Architecture and worked at several firms in the Erie area prior to starting his own practice. He was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, and home improvement projects.
Survivors include his wife, Carol Spencer Grosz; one son, Joel Grosz, of Rochester, N.Y.; one daughter, Annie Loomis and her wife, Nicole, of Rochester, N.Y.; two brothers, Ron Grosz and his wife, Mary, of Denison, Texas and Bishop Edward M. Grosz, of the Diocese of Buffalo, N.Y.; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to a Funeral Mass at St. Luke Catholic Church on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association
, https://www.diabetes.org
.
Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16504.
.