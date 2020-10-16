1/1
Thomas F. Grosz
1952 - 2020
Thomas F. Grosz, 68, of Erie, passed away at his residence, on Thursday, October 15, 2020. He was born in Buffalo, N.Y., on August 28, 1952, a son of the late Joseph and Helen Kosiur Grosz.

Thomas graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a degree in Architecture and worked at several firms in the Erie area prior to starting his own practice. He was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, and home improvement projects.

Survivors include his wife, Carol Spencer Grosz; one son, Joel Grosz, of Rochester, N.Y.; one daughter, Annie Loomis and her wife, Nicole, of Rochester, N.Y.; two brothers, Ron Grosz and his wife, Mary, of Denison, Texas and Bishop Edward M. Grosz, of the Diocese of Buffalo, N.Y.; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to a Funeral Mass at St. Luke Catholic Church on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be private.

Memorial contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association, https://www.diabetes.org.

Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16504.

Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Luke Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 824-5000
Memories & Condolences
October 15, 2020
We are so saddened to learn of Tom's passing. Such a kind, hardworking, fun, and friendly man. The kind that make our community a better place to be. Our heartfelt sympathy and prayers for Carol, Annie, and Joel. Love, The Crawford Family
Cathy Crawford
Friend
