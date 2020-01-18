Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38th St.
Erie, PA
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
9:15 AM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38th St.
Erie, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Paul Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Leone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas F. Leone


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas F. Leone, age 74, of Chesterfield, Mo., and formerly of Erie, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Born in Erie, on March 8, 1945, he was a son of the late Victoria (Golino) and Thomas Paul Leone.

Tom proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam war. He worked as a supervisor at Haysite Reinforced Plastics until his retirement.

In retirement, Tom spent his days with his grandsons. He loved spending every minute with them and taking them to movies, watching their sporting events, playing cards, and finding their next burger spot.

Survivors include a daughter with whom he lived, Alicia Rose, husband Eric, of Chesterfield, Mo.; a son, Thomas J. Leone, wife Michelle of Pittsburgh; a brother, Val Leone, wife Jan, of Erie; his cherished grandsons, Justin and Jeremy Rose; two step-grandchildren, Annalise and Ryan Duranczyk; step-great-grandchild, Emerick Duranczyk; and a niece, Vicki Leone-Finck.

Friends may call on Sunday, January 19th from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., and are invited to attend a prayer service at the funeral home on Monday, January 20th at 9:15 a.m. followed by a funeral mass at St. Paul Church at 10:00 a.m.

Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the , 1645 W. 8th St., Erie, PA 16505.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -