Thomas F. Leone, age 74, of Chesterfield, Mo., and formerly of Erie, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Born in Erie, on March 8, 1945, he was a son of the late Victoria (Golino) and Thomas Paul Leone.
Tom proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam war. He worked as a supervisor at Haysite Reinforced Plastics until his retirement.
In retirement, Tom spent his days with his grandsons. He loved spending every minute with them and taking them to movies, watching their sporting events, playing cards, and finding their next burger spot.
Survivors include a daughter with whom he lived, Alicia Rose, husband Eric, of Chesterfield, Mo.; a son, Thomas J. Leone, wife Michelle of Pittsburgh; a brother, Val Leone, wife Jan, of Erie; his cherished grandsons, Justin and Jeremy Rose; two step-grandchildren, Annalise and Ryan Duranczyk; step-great-grandchild, Emerick Duranczyk; and a niece, Vicki Leone-Finck.
Friends may call on Sunday, January 19th from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., and are invited to attend a prayer service at the funeral home on Monday, January 20th at 9:15 a.m. followed by a funeral mass at St. Paul Church at 10:00 a.m.
Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the , 1645 W. 8th St., Erie, PA 16505.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 18, 2020