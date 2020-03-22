Home

Thomas G. Ptaskiewicz, 61 of Orlando, Fla. passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Dr. P. Phillips Hospital, Orlando, Fla. with his loving wife and siblings by his side.

He was born in Erie, Pa., on January 18, 1959, the oldest of five children of Walt and the late Jean Ptaskiewicz.

Tom graduated from St John Kanty Prep in 1976, served in the USAF for 4 years and went on to earn a degree in Electrical Engineering from Pennsylvania State University. He joined Lockheed Martin as an Electrical Engineer. While employed there, he earned Masters Degrees in Electrical Engineering and Engineering Management, retiring in 2019 after 34 years of loyal service.

He is survived by his wife Debbie (Ronto)Ptaskiewicz, father Walt Ptaskiewicz of Atlanta, Ga., (formerly Erie, PA), two sisters Jan LeCraw (Chris) and Cathy Ptaskiewicz of Atlanta, brother Mark Ptaskiewicz (Tina) of Golden, Colo. and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Jean and brother John Ptaskiewicz.

There will be a Celebration of Life in Orlando, Fla. with family and friends. Interment will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Erie, Pa. both at a later date.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 22, 2020
