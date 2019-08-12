|
|
Thomas George Holman, Sr., affectionately known by his loving wife as "Sam", age 76, of Erie, died on Saturday, August 10, 2019. He was born in Erie on December 30, 1942, the youngest son of the late Faye and Bertha Bauer Holman.
Tom graduated from Tech Memorial High School and went onto a successful 49+ year career in manufacturing. He married his wife Arlene on January 25, 1964 and they raised three sons. He was the best father and loved his grandkids and great-grandkids. He would help anyone and loved to work with his hands, especially outdoors. He could fix anything and was always up for a challenge. He taught these skills to those around him, most notably his sons. He enjoyed gardening and playing cards. He was always ON TIME by at least a half hour because he hated to be late.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters and brother: Alberta (Al) Kobler, Edward Holman, Marge (Bob) Peters, Estell (Chuck) Brown and Carol (Dick) Onslow.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Arlene Drozeski Holman; three sons: Tom (Linda), Greg (Lisa), Brian (Patti); seven grandchildren: Amanda Kuhn, Ashley Vallely, Tyler Holman, Eric Holman, Thomas Holman, Jordan Latchaw and Greg Beery; and four great-grandchildren, Blake, Lincoln, Raymond and Mary with another on the way. He is further survived by several brothers and sisters in law and many nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call on the family on Tuesday August 13th from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th St. (at Powell Ave.) and attend the funeral service there on Wednesday August 14th at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
On line condolences may be left at www.burtonfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 12, 2019