Thomas H. Snyder age 74, of Erie, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020 at St. Vincent Health Center.
He was born in Erie, on September 5, 1946 a son of the late Thomas and Rita Snyder Spearing.
He was a graduate of East High School and then went on to serve in the United States Coast Guard and the Marines. He attended Puma Community College for EMS certification.
Tom was self-employed and owned T Snyder and Daughters General Contracting.
He was a loving father and his family meant the word to him. He was a Firefighter his whole life. He was the Chief of Beallsville, Ohio in 1999 and was a volunteer locally with the Westlake, Lakeshore, Lawrence Park, and Perry Highway Fire Departments over the years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two infant children Tommy and Rita Thomas.
He is survived by his six children: Laurie Price and her husband Shannon of Somerton, Ohio; Tommy Youngs and his wife Michelle of Pieria, Ariz.; Jody Holcomb; Patricia Snyder; Karyn Thomas all of Erie; Tammy Luna and her husband David of Happy Valley, Aris.; his life partner Susanne Thomas; his first wife Patricia Snyder; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and cousins.
Friends may attend a prayer services at the Burton Quinn Scott Downtown, Cremation and Funeral Services, 602 West 10th St. on Tuesday at 11 a.m. followed by a graveside service at Gate of Heaven Cemetery with Full Military Honors.
Memorials may be made to the family in care of Burton funeral Home. Send condolences or a donation at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com
