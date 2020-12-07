1/1
Thomas H. Snyder
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas H. Snyder age 74, of Erie, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020 at St. Vincent Health Center.

He was born in Erie, on September 5, 1946 a son of the late Thomas and Rita Snyder Spearing.

He was a graduate of East High School and then went on to serve in the United States Coast Guard and the Marines. He attended Puma Community College for EMS certification.

Tom was self-employed and owned T Snyder and Daughters General Contracting.

He was a loving father and his family meant the word to him. He was a Firefighter his whole life. He was the Chief of Beallsville, Ohio in 1999 and was a volunteer locally with the Westlake, Lakeshore, Lawrence Park, and Perry Highway Fire Departments over the years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two infant children Tommy and Rita Thomas.

He is survived by his six children: Laurie Price and her husband Shannon of Somerton, Ohio; Tommy Youngs and his wife Michelle of Pieria, Ariz.; Jody Holcomb; Patricia Snyder; Karyn Thomas all of Erie; Tammy Luna and her husband David of Happy Valley, Aris.; his life partner Susanne Thomas; his first wife Patricia Snyder; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and cousins.

Friends may attend a prayer services at the Burton Quinn Scott Downtown, Cremation and Funeral Services, 602 West 10th St. on Tuesday at 11 a.m. followed by a graveside service at Gate of Heaven Cemetery with Full Military Honors.

Memorials may be made to the family in care of Burton funeral Home. Send condolences or a donation at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Prayer Service
11:00 AM
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory
602 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 454-4551
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory Downtown Erie

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved