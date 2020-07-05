Thomas J. Freeman, 87, of West Springfield, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Fairview Manor.
He was born in Erie, on November 13, 1932, a son of the late James E. and Marian A. (Mathews) Freeman.
Tom graduated from the Albion High School and attended Penn State University where he studied Agricultural Science. He worked on the family farm on Griffey Road as a young man and later enlisted in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. He served with 2nd Marines 155 Howitzer Battalion and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal.
Upon his honorable discharge from the Marine Corps, he returned home to operate the family dairy farm. While working there he was also employed at Union Carbide in Ashtabula (now L-Tec.) He was employed many years there and traveled for the company all over the world as a Metallurgist. Following his retirement, he continued with the company as a Consultant for several years and during his employment served as Pastor of the United Church of Beaver Center.
Tom was a member of Grace Church in Ashtabula, Ohio, and attended the Federated Church of East Springfield. He was well known for writing and distributing Christian tracts wherever he traveled. He was an excellent husband, father and grandfather, who was always willing to help anyone in need and the many building projects of his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Dennis J. Dudenhoefer on October 10, 2004.
He will be greatly missed by his family, which include his wife, Ruth I. (Fink) Freeman, whom he married on February 27, 1955; also by two daughters, Suzan M. Taylor (Jeffrey) of West Springfield and Lisa A. Dudenhoefer of West Springfield; a brother, Daniel M. Freeman (Sharon) of Mt. Sterling, Ky.; his grandchildren, Joanna Stone (Mark), Emily Swearingen (Ryan), Jacob Dudenhoefer, Andrea Dudenhoefer, and Isaac Dudenhoefer; great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Swearingen, Brook Swearingen, Benjamin Adams, Kayden White, Sophia Dudenhoefer and Olivia Dudenhoefer; and also several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held privately by the family.
Burial will be in Hope Cemetery, with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Greater Erie Youth for Christ, P.O. Box 158, Fairview, PA 16415, in memo line add "Bob Pettis," or The Crescent Project, P.O. Box 681924, Franklin, TN 37068, in memo line add "Bart & Rachel Karaisz #124."
