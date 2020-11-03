1/1
Thomas J. Gallagher
1963 - 2020
Thomas J. Gallagher, age 57, of North East, Pa., passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at UPMC Hamot.

He was born May 29, 1963 in Erie, the son of John F. Gallagher and the late Donna (Lawrence) Gallagher.

After graduation from McDowell High School, Tom joined the US Navy and proudly served his country for over 25 years. Following his retirement in 2002 from the Navy at the rank of Chief Petty Officer, he returned to Erie and worked at Loomis Armored Car and later Diebolt. He loved his dogs, especially his labradors, and was an animal activist. Tom's greatest joy was spending time with family and friends, especially if it involved cooking for them on his grill.

Besides his father, John Gallagher, Tom is survived by a brother, Tim Gallagher and his wife Tammie of Erie and a sister, Ann Marie Leiferman and her husband Jon of Beaumont, Texas. He is the uncle of Makenna Vincent and Kasey Gallagher.

Friends are invited to call at the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th & Liberty St. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at which time Prayer Services will be held followed by a Funeral Mass at 1:30 p.m. in Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church with Fr. Mark Hoffman celebrant. All CDC guidelines including facemasks and social distancing will be in effect.

Burial with military honors will be in Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Twinbrook Veterinary Hospital, 5065 Buffalo Rd., Erie, PA 16510.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 3, 2020.
