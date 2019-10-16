|
Thomas J. Hinkler entered into the next life on October 15th, 2019, surrounded by family and friends, at his home in Wattsburg, Pa. Tom was born in Erie, to Helen (Weaver) Hinkler and the late John C. Hinkler, on May 28th, 1954.
He graduated from Wattsburg High School in 1972 and studied Tool and Die at Erie County VoTech. He worked several years in the tool and die field before making a career change to trucking. He owned and operated his own company along with his son Thomas for several years. For the last ten years, Tom was employed as a trucker in the oil and gas industry, finishing his career with Grant-Smith Trucking.
Tom was an avid hunter and loved the outdoors. He encouraged his children and grandchildren to have the same respect for the land, hunting, and animals. Family was most important in his life, and he was especially proud of his children and grandchildren.
In addition to his mother, Helen, he is survived by his wife of 31 years, Stephanie (Dombrowski) Hinkler; and nine children, Heidi (Bob) Hazlett, Theresa (Gary) Mikovich, Bridget (Jim) Fetzner, Jenae (Doug) Pohl, Thomas (Rachael) Hinkler, Jason (Nikki) Gary, Eric (Jessica) Hinkler, Sarah (Joel) Stolz, and Judy (James) Lynch; 17 grandchildren; two sisters, Sharon (Dean) Miller and Sue (Jim) Dempsey; and one brother, Terry (Bridget) Hinkler. Tom is further survived by his cousin, Audy (Wendy) Montgomery; and best friend, Frank (Sue) Connor, who Tom considered as brothers; as well as several close, lifetime friends; and a very large, loving extended family
Friends may call at the Burton Wintergreen Funeral Home, 2532 Norcross Rd., on Thursday, October 17th from 1 to 3 p.m. and from 4 p.m. until the time of sharing at 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 1001 State Street #502, Erie, PA 16501.
