|
|
Thomas J. Hoffman, age 56, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at UPMC Hamot, after a long battle with cancer. He was born in Erie, on September 9, 1963, a son of Raymond J. Hoffman Jr. and the late Helen I. (Kerstetter) Hoffman.
Tom loved working on cars, since he was young, and riding motorcycles. He worked at Dave Hallman Chevrolet for over 20 years. He belonged to many clubs and was a lifetime member at St. Francis Ushers Club and the Siebenbuerger Club. Whenever anyone needed help, Tom was there to lend a helping hand. He had many, many friends that are going to miss him.
Tom was preceded in death by his mother, Helen I. (Kerstetter) Hoffman; and a nephew, Jason McKissick.
Tom is survived by his loving wife of eight years, Christine Hoffman; his stepson, Casey (Kristin) of Harborcreek and their children; and his father, Raymond J. Hoffman Jr. He is the beloved brother of Lynn Bignell (Dennis) of Wisconsin, Leanne Becker (Russ) of North East, Frances King (John) of Cranesville, Ellen King (James) of Virginia, and Melissa Hoffman of Lake City. Mother-in-law, Janet Rohrer; brothers-in-law, Richard, Joe and Marty Rohrer; sister-in-law, Carrie (Matt) Meeker; and many cousins, nieces and nephews also survive.
Arrangements and services are private and are being handled by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Memorials may be made to , 2115 W 38th St., Erie, PA 16508.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 12, 2020