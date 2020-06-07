Thomas J. Koenig
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas J. Koenig, age 80, of Estero, Florida, passed away suddenly, on June 3, 2020. H was born in Erie, the son of Louise and Thomas Koenig and the loving husband of Carol Koenig.

Also known as T.K. to many, he was the beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and brother. Tom was so much to so many. Tom had a twinkle in his eye and a smile that touched your heart. He was the heart and soul of his family and they cherish the many memories they created together. He was a 30-year veteran of the Erie Police Department and he also proudly served our country in the Army. He was always adorned in red, white and blue as a true veteran of the United States.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, brother Teddy Koenig, as well as his dear grandchildren Jamie Lee and Andrea Koenig.

He is survived by his devoted wife Carol Koenig of 57 years, his brother Timothy Koenig (Maryjane Koenig), his sister Marylou Burkhart (Scorchy Burkhart), and his sons Patrick Koenig (Brenda Koenig), Jeffrey Koenig (Carmel Koenig), and Thomas Koenig. He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren Trish Koenig, Alyssa Koenig, Kristine Koenig and Matthew Koenig and his great-grandchildren, Kennedy, Meadow, and Kellie Rose.

Tom was loved by many and his kind-hearted ways touched and influenced the lives of so many family, coworkers and friends. After he retired, he moved to sunny Florida to be near his family. He enjoyed watching football and golf as well as Sunday family dinners. Tom will be missed but not forgotten.

A private ceremony will be held for immediate family.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved