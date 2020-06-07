Thomas J. Koenig, age 80, of Estero, Florida, passed away suddenly, on June 3, 2020. H was born in Erie, the son of Louise and Thomas Koenig and the loving husband of Carol Koenig.
Also known as T.K. to many, he was the beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and brother. Tom was so much to so many. Tom had a twinkle in his eye and a smile that touched your heart. He was the heart and soul of his family and they cherish the many memories they created together. He was a 30-year veteran of the Erie Police Department and he also proudly served our country in the Army. He was always adorned in red, white and blue as a true veteran of the United States.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, brother Teddy Koenig, as well as his dear grandchildren Jamie Lee and Andrea Koenig.
He is survived by his devoted wife Carol Koenig of 57 years, his brother Timothy Koenig (Maryjane Koenig), his sister Marylou Burkhart (Scorchy Burkhart), and his sons Patrick Koenig (Brenda Koenig), Jeffrey Koenig (Carmel Koenig), and Thomas Koenig. He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren Trish Koenig, Alyssa Koenig, Kristine Koenig and Matthew Koenig and his great-grandchildren, Kennedy, Meadow, and Kellie Rose.
Tom was loved by many and his kind-hearted ways touched and influenced the lives of so many family, coworkers and friends. After he retired, he moved to sunny Florida to be near his family. He enjoyed watching football and golf as well as Sunday family dinners. Tom will be missed but not forgotten.
A private ceremony will be held for immediate family.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 7, 2020.