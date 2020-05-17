|
Thomas "Tom" J. Mehler, age 67, of Millcreek Township, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020 due to an infection after a long battle with prostate cancer since 2007. He was born in Erie on January 3, 1953, the son of the late Robert and Genevieve Mehler.
Tom was a graduate of OLCS and a 1971 graduate of McDowell High School. He was part owner of the family business, Mehler's Formal Wear rentals and tailoring for 32 years. He was a talented tailor who was well respected by many for his phenomenal skill. He was a life-time member of the Erie Maennerchor Club. Tom loved the sun! It was his happy place. He enjoyed relaxing by a fire and just being at home. He cherished his time with his granddaughter Hanna.
The last few years really took a toll on his body; one issue after the other. As stubborn as he was, his immunity was just too weak to handle it.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Robert Mehler, Jr.
Tom is survived by his wife and high school sweetheart of 47 years, Becky Middleton Mehler, two daughters; Ann Dunlavey (Kevin) of Fairview, Carly Heubel (Shawn) of Leesburg, Va., his granddaughter Hanna Dunlavey, two brothers; David Mehler (Paula), Jack Mehler (Meghan), one sister Jane Mehler, and his special sister-in-law Patty Sperry, and many close cousins.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the family will be holding private services at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 17, 2020