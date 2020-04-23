|
Thomas J. Parry, age 82, of Erie, died at Millcreek Community Hospital on Saturday April 18, 2020.
Tom will be lovingly remembered and deeply missed by his daughter Jillian (Jason) Davis and his three grandchildren Violet, Connor and Hudson; his brothers Edward (Sharyn) and William (Jean); nephews and nieces Michael (Elizabeth), Patrick (Shannon), Kerriann (Michael), Kate, William (Christine), John, Todd, Kristen and Kara; and many great and great-great nieces and nephews. He will also forever be remembered by Tyrone Berrie, who was like a son to him, as well as countless others whose lives he impacted. Tom joins his parents, brother Robert, and nephew Daniel in eternal rest.
Born in Youngstown, Ohio on October 20, 1937, he was the oldest of four sons born to the late Thomas J. Parry and Helen F. (Clare) Parry. He was a graduate of Ursuline High School, earned a Bachelor's degree from Slippery Rock State College and a Master's degree from St Lawrence University.
Not short on interests, Tom enjoyed horse racing, sail-boating, breeding Dobermans and the New York Yankees. He played semi-pro football for the Erie Lakers, fast-pitch softball, and was an amateur boxer who received an invitation to compete in the Olympic trials. While he was proud of his own athletic accomplishments, he took even more pride in helping others achieve success both on and off the field.
Tom was a teacher and head football coach at Mt. Vernon High School (N.Y.) for eleven years before retiring in 1991. He believed in his students and players, supported them wholeheartedly, and was a father-figure to many. After retiring from Mt. Vernon, he continued coaching at Iona College, Mercyhurst College, Edinboro University, Gannon University, and Kentucky Wesleyan College
Tom valued family above all else. He treasured time with his family, especially his daughter who was the light of his life. His quick-wittedness, humor, loyalty, kind heart and endless generosity will be greatly missed by all who loved him.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th St. Erie, PA 16506. Due to the current circumstances, a private burial will take place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made in Tom's memory to 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org/tribute, or Mt. Vernon Boys and Girls Club 350 S. 6th Ave. Mt. Vernon, NY 10550, bgcmvny.org.
A memorial mass and celebration of life will be held at a future date.
