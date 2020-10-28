1/1
Thomas J. Roche
1946 - 2020
Thomas J. Roche, 74, of Shadyside Rd., Findley Lake, N.Y., passed away Friday, October 23, 2020, at the Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio.

He was born June 16, 1946, in Erie, Pa., to the late Paul C. and Margaret "Miggie" Molloy Roche, Sr.

Tom was raised in Erie until his Sophomore year of high school when he moved to Corry where he graduated from Corry Area High School in 1964. He attended the University of Notre Dame, graduating in 1968 with a Bachelor's Degree in Finance. Upon graduation, he was certified as a stock broker and was hired at Walston & Company in Washington, D.C. He was the youngest of 2200 certified stock brokers in the country. In 1970, he moved to Boston, Mass., where he worked at American Equities, selling mutual funds. He then moved to Cleveland, Ohio where he continued in the sale of mutual funds. In 1974, Tom joined his family's business, Erie County Plastics, in Corry, Pa., as a sales representative. Continuing with sales, he worked until 1991 as Executive Vice-President and Sales Manager.

Tom and Dave Cullen co-founded The Heritage Trust Company. He was a board member from 1992 until it was sold. He also co-founded Thermat Precision Technology in 1995. Co-workers have often said he was a great boss and mentor.

Tom was known for his colorful sweaters, unique fashion sense and his love for Notre Dame. He loved to listen to John Prine with his family...or really with anyone who would listen. He also enjoyed hats, cats, skiing, and social golfing. In 1987 Golf Digest presented him with the award of Most Improved Amateur when "after lessons on course management and relaxation he shaved 14 strokes off his handicap, to become a 22." He also had a love of architecture and spent many hours choosing plants and flowers to pot and plant around his property, including his beloved waterfall. Tom was also known as the "deck-a-tect" of Findley Lake, designing decks for his neighbors.

He was very active in the Corry and Findley Lake areas. His memberships and board positions in the Corry area included being President since the inception of the Corry Industrial Benefit Association, Advisory Board Member of Impact Corry and Past President and Past Board member of the Corry Area Industrial Development Corporation, Corry YMCA and the Corry Country Club.

Tom's memberships in Findley Lake included, President and Board Member since its inception of Findley Lake Community Foundation and Board Member of Findley Lake Watershed Foundation. He was a member of St. Matthias Church in French Creek, N.Y., where he was on the Finance Committee. He helped spearhead the Save Our Fire Department campaign for the Findley Lake Volunteer Fire Department.

In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his sister, Norella Teresa "Terry" Roche.

Tom is survived by his wife of 32 years, Nancy M. Bracken Roche; three daughters, Tracie Setliff of Milwaukee, Wis.; Alexis Roche McNamara and her husband Will of Sommerville, Mass., and Norella "Ellie" Roche of Findley Lake, N.Y.; a son, Chris Roche and his wife Keeler of Pittsburgh, Pa.; and two brothers, Paul "Hoop" Roche Jr., and his wife Marne of Columbus, Pa., and William Roche and his wife Jane of Corry, Pa

He is also survived by four grandchildren, Lauren Roche, Madeline, Beatrice and Wynn Setliff. In addition, "Uncle Tom" was a fun loving uncle to his many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may call at the Bracken Funeral Home, 315 N. Center St., Corry, Pa., on Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m., and attend the Funeral Mass at St. Thomas the Apostle Roman Catholic Church, 203 W. Washington St., Corry, Pa., on Thursday at 11 a.m. Rev. D. G. Davis III, will officiate. Due to CDC regulations, masks and social distancing will be required. The Funeral Mass may also be viewed on The Bracken Funeral Home Facebook page.

Burial will be in St. Matthias Cemetery, French Creek, N.Y.

In lieu of sending flowers, Tom and his family requests donations be made to his favorite charities: Findley Lake Community Foundation, 459 W. 6th St,. Erie, PA 16507, Findley Lake Volunteer Fire Department, 10372 Main St., Findley Lake, NY 14736, and Corry YMCA, 906 N. Center St., Corry, PA 16407, or to a charity of one's choice.

Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Calling hours
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Bracken Funeral Home - Corry
OCT
28
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Bracken Funeral Home - Corry
OCT
29
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Roman Catholic Church
October 27, 2020
Sorry to hear of Tom’s passing. We always enjoyed have him as a Peek’n Peak race team parent, and a fun conversationalist in the Pubs.
Ron & Jackie Wayda
Friend
October 27, 2020
Nancy I am so sorry to hear the news of Tom's passing. He was a down to earth person and well liked by many, I will never forget him from Erie Plastics. Many many prayers for you and your daughter.
Tracey Mcmichael
Coworker
October 27, 2020
It was a great joy to know Tom. His legacy will endure.
Kelly Houk
Friend
October 27, 2020
Ellie, Nancy and family, We are so sorry for your loss. You are in our thoughts and prayers
Randy and Kay McKinney
October 27, 2020
Ellie, Nancy and Family...I was so sorry to hear of your great loss. May your memories comfort you and bring
you peace.
Kim Grove
October 27, 2020
My thoughts and prayers go out to Tom's wife Nancy and their family. I hold many found memories of a great man. God bless.
Jeff Amoroso
Friend
October 27, 2020
Tom's leadership and community work will forever be remembered. May you rest in peace.

Thankfully - from everyone on the Findley Lake Watershed Foundation Board.
Findley Lake Watershed Foundation
Coworker
October 27, 2020
So sorry for the family's loss. To a great guy who will be dearly missed by all within the communities that he served. May you rest in peace. Go Irish.
Philip Persons
Friend
October 26, 2020
I am eternally grateful to have had the pleasure of knowing you and your wonderful family. You shall always have an incredible impact on me, and I shall never forget that.
Armand Kassam
Friend
October 26, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. You are all in our thoughts and prayers
Pacy Family
Friend
October 26, 2020
To a great guy and a good friend. You will be missed.
Paul Dunn
Friend
October 26, 2020
Thinking of the Roche family when reading of Tom's passing. Fred, Ben and I want to let you know that we are thinking of you across the miles.
Cheryl and Fred Weagraff
Friend
October 26, 2020
A good friend who will be dearly missed. All of my memories are good ones. Hopefully. we'll meet again someday. Rest in peace. Go Irish.
Andrew McDermott
October 26, 2020
Tom was a really great guy. I loved working for him
Dave Ploss
Friend
