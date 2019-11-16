|
|
Thomas J. "Tommy" Loupe, age 68, of Harborcreek Twp., passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019, following his battle with leukemia. Tommy was born in Westfield, N.Y., son of the late Harold S. Loupe and Mary M. Shaver.
Tommy was a 1970 graduate of the former East High School. He was previously employed by Uniflow Mfg. and was also a realtor with Re/Max Erie as well as a dealer at Presque Isle Downs & Casino. Since 1997, Tom and his wife Dar have owned and operated North American Gallery on Buffalo Rd. in Wesleyville. Through his gallery, Tom assisted numerous local fire departments and other institutions by organizing fundraising raffles of art prints.
Tom was an original member of the board of directors of Hunt of a Lifetime. Throughout his life he helped to raise over two million dollars for various charitable organizations that included not only Hunt of a Lifetime, but the Children's Miracle Network as well as many others.
Tommy always had a story to tell and never missed the opportunity to take the long way around telling his jokes as he thrived on making others laugh. He will be lovingly remembered for his comedic personality and his love of prank jokes and surprising people with his numerous trick gadgets.
In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his stepfathers, John "Baldy" Hughes and Raymond F. Brooks; his stepmother, Carrie Loupe; three sisters: Susie Loupe (infant), Mary Jane Hughes Hansen and Janet Loupe Hensel; three brothers: William "Billy" Hughes, David Brooks and Marty Brooks and sister-in-law, Kris Loupe.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 25 years, Darlene M. (Jankowski) Loupe; his daughter, Dawn Smith; stepdaughter, Shannon Jude (Ray); siblings: Kathy Menosky (Chuck), Patty Dinger (Randy), Penny Amann (Jim), Ruth Ann Dick, Mary Leopold, Debbie Clark (Joe), Frank Loupe (Sara), Michael Loupe, Harold Loupe (Donna), Donald Brooks (Cookie), Michael Brooks (Michele) and Patrick Brooks (Sue); sisters-in-law, Janet Hughes and Pam Brooks; seven grandchildren: Shane, Kayla, Noah, Blake, Abbi, Carter and Wyatt; his beloved pet cat, RaeDar and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may call at the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 5151 Buffalo Rd. (at Hannon Rd. in Harborcreek Twp.), on Monday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and are invited to attend the Funeral Service there on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Following the service, Tommy will be laid to rest at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to – Erie Unit, 2115 W. 38th St., Erie, PA 16508 or Hunt of a Lifetime, 6297 Buffalo Rd., Harborcreek, PA 16421.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 16, 2019