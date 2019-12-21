|
|
Thomas J. Weunski, age 80, a resident of Millcreek, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at UPMC Hamot. Born in Erie, on September 29, 1939, he was a son of the late George and Agnes (Bielak) Weunski.
Tom was a graduate of Cathedral Prep, Class of 1957. He retired after working at Zurn Industries as a draftsman and at Bliley Electric as a purchasing manager. He also owned Tom's Place and Tom & Judy's. Tom played in various softball leagues and he enjoyed crossword puzzles and reconnecting with old friends and classmates. He was very proud of his family, especially his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Judith (Bachmaier) Weunski; his second wife, Evelyn (Ramage) Brocki Weunski; and a brother, George Weunski.
Survivors include his children: Thomas (Robin) Weunski, Millcreek, Ann Dougherty, Millcreek, and Joseph (Stephanie) Weunski, Millcreek; nine grandchildren: Jeffrey, Joshua and Amber Weunski, Samantha (Dougherty) Cooper, Shane Dougherty and Rachel Dougherty, Crew, Trey and Jonah Weunski; four great-grandchildren: Jacob and Kolten Weunski, Kyra Allen, and Layla Cooper; and his loving companion for the past six years, Carol Alberstadt. Several cousins, nieces and nephews also survive.
Friends may call on Sunday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street, at Greengarden Boulevard, and may attend a service there Monday at 1:30 p.m., with Rev. Mark C. Hoffman, Parochial Vicar of Our Lady of Peace, officiating. Burial will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Erie Humane Society, 2407 Zimmerly Rd., Erie, PA 16506, or to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 East 10th St., Erie, PA 16511. Condolences may be sent at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 21, 2019