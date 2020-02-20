|
|
Thomas J. Wnek, 67, of Girard, died suddenly, on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at his home.
He was born on May 26, 1952, in Erie, a son of the late John and Anna (Mader) Wnek.
Tom graduated from Fairview High School. As a young boy of fourteen, he went to work with his dad's business, J & T Auto on West Lake Road. He eventually became owner of the business and was self-employed there his entire life as a mechanic and owner, retiring in 2017.
Tom attended St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Girard and was a social member of the Fairview American Legion. He loved car shows, cruise ins and hot rods, as well as attending the local church's wild game dinners. He loved many things in life, but most of all was being a full time "Papa," to his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Deborah F. (Hoisington) Wnek, whom he married on June 26, 1982 in Erie; also by a brother-in-law, Dan Hoisington.
He will be greatly missed by his family, which include his daughters, Renee A. Wnek (Daniel Turley) of Erie and Kathryn M. Wnek of Austin, Texas; and his beloved grandchildren, Matthew Wnek, Gabrielle Goshay, Ava Turley, Lauren Turley and A.J. Turner.
Friends may call on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of a Prayer Service at 12:00 noon, at Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main Street East, Girard, with Rev. Scott Detisch officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Thomas Wnek Memorial Fund, c/o Edder Funeral Home.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 20, 2020