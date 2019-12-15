|
Thomas J. Zipperi, Sr., age 83, of Erie, passed away at his residence on Monday, December 9, 2019. Born in Erie, April 1, 1936, he was a son of the late Rocco and Sarah Zipperi.
Thomas was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force serving during the Korean War where he had over 3000 flight hours over the Pacific Ocean. He loved baseball and was a catcher for the Air Force Tigers in the Pacific Coast League and boxed over 70 fights out of Hamilton AFB in San Francisco at the Cow Palace. He went to barber school on the GI Bill and worked as a barber for many years, even as he began his career with the City of Erie. He retired from the city as a maintenance mechanic. Thomas also worked as a security guard for ADT. He also enjoyed fishing and bowling. He was active in the Boy Scouts and made sure all three of his sons were too. He was a member of the Nuova Aurora Club where he enjoyed playing bocce, and also a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Paul; sisters, Mary, Helen, Frances, and Elizabeth; stepsister, Billie Jean; and daughter-in-law, Heidi.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Joanna (Criscione) Zipperi, of Erie; four children, Rocco A. Zipperi, companion Leona Giusti, of Erie, Thomas J. Zipperi, Jr., of Erie, Cynthia Solvedt, husband Richard, of Lake City, and David A. Zipperi, of Pittsburgh; six grandchildren, Nicholas Zipperi, Christopher Zipperi, wife Cassandra, James Zipperi, Shawna Zipperi, Kristina "Crash" Rusnock and Anthony Solvedt ; five great-grandchildren, Chandlar Solvedt, Salvatore Rusnock, Angelo Zipperi, Christopher Zipperi Jr., and Giovani Zipperi; many nieces & nephews; and many others who played vital roles in his life.
As per Thomas' wishes, there will be no public visiting or services. Private burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 W. 38th St., is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution in Thomas' name to one of the following charities ANNA Shelter, 1555 E. 10th St. Erie, 16511, Emmaus Soup Kitchen, 218 East 11th St. Erie, 16503 or St. Patrick's Haven, 239 E 12th St. Erie, 16503. Condolences may be sent at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Dec. 15, 2019