Thomas John Bucklin, age 56, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 1, 2020. He was born in Erie, on March 13, 1964, the fifth child of William Edward Bucklin and Mary Ann Piglowski Bucklin.
Tom haD been living with a traumatic brain injury since July of 2018. Previous to his accident, he lived a full, vibrant and giving life. He attended Spirit of Christ grade school, and graduated from Tech Memorial High School in 1982. Tom worked at a variety of Erie businesses including Champion Bolt, Whole Foods Cooperative, Potratz Floral and Greenhouse, and most recently, the Penn State Behrend Library. He was also employed as an in home personal care attendant.
Tom was an outstanding adult student at Penn State Behrend, achieving a number of academic scholarships. At the time of his accident, he was a semester shy of graduating with a degree in history.
Tom was also an accomplished musician. He loved to perform and did so with a number of local bands including Box of Wine, Rainmaker, Evolution Circus, Ginger Hustlers, and Rosewood. Tom taught his son and his nephew and others to play the guitar and perform. He was a great encouragement to others and had a knack for making people feel supported and capable of achieving what they wanted to achieve.
In addition to his love for music, Tom was an artist, a gardener, and a great cook. He loved the outdoors, especially mountain biking.
Of all his varied interests and accomplishments, we know Tom would say his greatest joy and love was his son, Josh.
Tom will be greatly missed by his son, Joshua Johnson; and his siblings, Bill (Carol) Bucklin, Lynn (Rick) Oborski, Michael (Carey) Bucklin, Kathy Santiago, Larry (Char Wagner) Bucklin, and Ted Bucklin, all of Erie, and Matt Bucklin of Spring Hill, Fla. He will also be missed and always remembered by his nieces and nephews, Emily (Adam Klimcheck) and Kate Oborski, Andy and Jeff Bucklin, Stephen and Sam Bucklin, Amanda Santiago, Marissa and Chrissy Amann, Jake Bucklin, Kim and Shawn (Jen) Wagner.
Tom will be fondly remembered by Josh's mom, Holly Johnson; and his dear friends, Linda and Claude Wegley.
Tom's family would like to thank the staff at Twinbrook, who compassionately cared for Tom for almost two years, as well as the UPMC Family Hospice Team that provided such wonderful support these past six weeks.
Due to national guidelines concerning the Coronavirus, no public visitation will be held. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Interment will be held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 3, 2020