A life well lived. Thomas John Kasinec of Erie, Pa., son of Julia (Koman) Kasinec and John Thomas Kasinec, of Masontown, Pa. slipped away quietly, at home, surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Catherine E. (Waszo) Kasinec; sons, Dan (and Sue) Kasinec of Golden, Colo. and Dana Kasinec of Erie, Pa.; and sister, Pauline Riegel of Baltimore. He loved his grandchildren, Kyle (and Mallory) Kasinec of Boston, Ma., Alex Kasinec of Hamburg, Germany, Nick Kasinec of Golden, Colo., and Kelsey Kasinec of Erie, Pa.

Thomas was preceded in death by his sisters, Julia LaFon of Albuquerque, N.M. and Helen Mucha of San Antonio, Texas.

He was a U.S. Navy veteran, who served in the Pacific theater.

If you knew Tom please share a good story about him with your friends and family and consider making a donation to the Emmaus Ministries.

Over 93 years he taught us how to grow, live, age, and now how to die.

The Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. is handling the arrangements. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.

Donations may be made to Emmaus Ministries, 345 E. 9th St., Erie, PA 16503.

A private mass will be held for the family.

Much love from our family to the Visiting Nurse Association hospice team.

Burial will be private.

Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 8, 2020.
