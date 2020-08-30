Thomas John Matos, age 56, of Erie, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Millcreek Community Hospital.
He was born on February 16, 1964, in Erie, Pa., a son of Thomas R. Matos, and the late Joan M. Krawiec Matos.
Thomas attended East High School, and was a former employee of EMI.
He had the biggest heart and loved his only daughter Alyssa, whom he called "Pooks," and granddaughter Stella. He loved his family and friends, and a special aunt Barb Haynes.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his grandfather John Krawiec, and grandparents Anthony and Felicia Matos.
In addition to his father Thomas R. Matos (and his companion Jean Martin), he is survived by his daughter Alyssa M. Matos, and granddaughter Stella M. Matos, brothers Michael Matos and Richard Matos and wife Diana Matos, a sister Lori Thomas and her husband Dave Thomas, and grandmother Agnes Krawiec. Nieces and nephews Dustin, Ashley, Kelsey, Ricky, Taylor and Paige, and many cousins, aunts and uncles, great-nieces and great-nephews also survive.
At the wishes of Thomas, services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are entrusted to the Burton Wintergreen Funeral Home, 2532 Norcross Road.
Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com
.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.