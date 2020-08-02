January 16, 1950 - May 21, 2020
Thomas John Nelson ("Tom"), aged 70, passed away at home in Lawrenceville, Georgia, on May 21, 2020, after a 14-month battle with brain cancer.
Tom was born and raised in Erie, where he was a standout in Little League Baseball, graduated from Academy High School and went on to play baseball and graduate from Penn State Behrend with a degree in Accounting. He was an active member of both Garden Heights and Bethel Baptist Churches and could always be found coaching or volunteering in any sports the kids took on, but he especially enjoyed his time at the ballfields around Lawrence Park. Tom retired after 30 years of service from Welch Foods and enjoyed retirement in Florida before moving to Georgia to be closer to his grandchildren. Tom could often be found hiking the trails at Stone Mountain near his home in Georgia or the Appalachian Trail with his sons, traveling with his wife Jan, or cheering on his granddaughters at ballfields all over the South.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Janet Garman Nelson of Lawrenceville, Ga. and three children: Rebecca Roberts (Scott) also of Lawrenceville, Ga., Marcus (Valerie) of Ashburn, Va. and Gregory (Christina) of Apex, N.C., as well as six grandchildren: Paige, Claire, Logan, Liam, Kane and Ivy, with one more on the way. He is survived by his siblings: Kathleen Gribbin and Richard Nelson, both of Erie, Pa. and many nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Doris and Richard Nelson.
Burial will be private. Donations can be made in Tom's name to Agape Hospice Care Foundation or the Glioblastoma Foundation.
