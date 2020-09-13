1/1
Thomas Joseph Epperson
1938 - 2020
Thomas Joseph Epperson, age 82, of Wattsburg, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 peacefully at home, with his family by his side after a long fight with heart disease.

He was born in Marfrance, W. Va. on August 5, 1938, son of the late Gilbert and Mary Janoski Epperson.

Tom moved to the Erie area with his family around 1950 and from there started working in a variety of trades. The majority of his career, he worked for E.E. Austin and Sons, Inc., and then retired from Schick Matts Corp as a union carpenter and member of Local 81.

Tom referred to himself as a "collector of all things". He was an avid car enthusiast and was often found working in his garage. He was a man of many talents. If something broke, a car needed fixed, or you needed something made, he was the go-to guy. Tom had a tool for everything and if he didn't, he made it. His ingenuity will be greatly missed.

Tom loved to be at home, where he could tinker and start a new project. He enjoyed gardening, cooking and watching every western movie possible. Tom wanted nothing more than to spend time with his daughter and to snuggle puppies. The PA lottery scratch offs and Pepsi Co. will also suffer financially from his passing.

Tom is survived by one daughter, Tiffany Duran (Andy); one sister, Bonnie Norman of Erie; two brothers, Robert Epperson (Miriam) of Hemphill, Texas, and Gilbert Epperson of Lawrence Park; one grandson, Nick Coverdale of Erie; and several nieces and nephews, with a special place in his heart for his niece, Barbra "Barbie" Mankoski.

In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his son, Thomas Epperson Jr.; two sisters, Delores Butler and Sandra Baxter; and his beloved dog, Zoey.

Tom's family would like to thank the staff members of UPMC Hamot 5th floor, as well as UPMC Family Hospice staff, for their care and support during this time.

At Tom's request, services will be private and held at the convenience of his immediate family. Memorials in Thomas' name can be made to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 East 10th Street, Erie, PA 16511. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 13, 2020.
