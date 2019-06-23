|
|
Thomas Joseph Fortuna, age 84, of Kissimmee, Fla., passed away peacefully at home on June 9, 2019, surrounded by his loving family after a long battle with cancer. He was born on July 6, 1934 to Thomas and Anna Cardman Fortuna in Meadville, Pa.
He graduated from Saegertown High School in 1952. After high school, he went to work for Marx Toys in Erie, Pa. He served in the United States Air Force from 1954 until 1958, stationed in San Antonio, Texas, Biloxi, Miss., and Eglin Air Force Base in Florida. Following his military service, he attended Florida State University, graduating in 1962. He returned to Erie Pennsylvania where he ran a Management Trainee Program for General Electric. He then took a position at Kaiser Aluminum. In 1968, he started and was owner and principal of the Thomas J. Fortuna Insurance Agency, representing the Erie Insurance Exchange until his retirement in 1996.
He is survived by his loving wife of 17 years, Lois Mantsch Fortuna; son, Michael Fortuna and his wife Lindsay; stepsons, John Mantsch and his wife Erika, Tim Mantsch and his wife Ally, and Andrew Mantsch; stepdaughters, Heidi Mantsch and Wendy Mantsch Knepper; brother, Joseph Fortuna and his wife Bonnie; nine grandchildren who were the light of his life, Everett, Camden, and Nolan Fortuna, Olivia, Sophie, and Lily Mantsch, Connor and Chloe Knepper, and Jack Mantsch.
Tom is preceded in death by his father, Thomas Fortuna; mother, Anna Cardman Fortuna; stepmother, Flora Fortuna; sister, Mary Ann Matson; sons, Thomas and David Fortuna, and in May of 1999, his wife of 45 years, Pauline Pacileo Fortuna.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of the memorial service there at 12 noon. Inurnment with full military honors will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Tom's honor to: Cornerstone Hospice, 2140 Est C.R. 540A, Lakeland, FL 33813 or by calling 1-888-728-6234.
Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 23, 2019