Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
845 East 38th Street
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 825-2500
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prayer Service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
9:15 AM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Church
Thomas Joseph Miller


1937 - 2019
Thomas Joseph Miller Obituary
Thomas Joseph Miller, age 82, of Erie, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019. Born in Erie, on April 5, 1937, he was a son of the late Joseph N. and Frances (Mason) Miller.

Thomas attended Holy Rosary Grade School and was a 1955 graduate of Cathedral Prep. He attended Penn State University and graduated from Gannon University in 1960 with a degree in electrical engineering. He worked as an electrical engineer at Penelec (1960-1962) and Boeing Aircraft (1962-1963). He worked as Plant Engineer at Hammermill Paper (1963-1973) and St. Vincent Hospital (1973-1999), where he was head of engineering, maintenance, security, and often project leader. He was a member of St. Peter Cathedral, the Erie Yacht Club, the former Erie Maennerchor Club, and the Commodore Perry Yacht Club, where he was past commodore. He enjoyed golfing and woodworking.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, Timothy Michael Miller; and brother, Robert Miller.

Thomas is survived by his wife of 59 years, Patricia (Crowley) Miller, whom he married on January 23, 1960; four children, Russell "Rusty" Miller, wife Sheila, of Pittsburgh, Christopher Miller, wife Stacey, of Oxon Hill, Md., Dr. Kelly Patrick Miller, wife Kathy, of Gettysburg, Pa., and Jennifer Miller, of Erie; six grandchildren, Caitlin, Julia, Brittany and Kyle Miller, and Donovan Thomas and Daniel Andrew Desrochers; a sister, Joanne Nagy; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 E. 38th St., on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m., and may attend prayers there on Friday at 9:20 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at St. Patrick Church at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, in McKean.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, 5031 W. Ridge Rd., Erie, PA 16506. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 2, 2019
