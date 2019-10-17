Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burton Funeral Homes - Downtown Erie
602 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 454-4551
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burton Funeral Homes - Downtown Erie
602 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Burton Funeral Homes - Downtown Erie
602 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Page
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Joseph Page


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Joseph Page Obituary
Thomas Joseph Page, age 67, of Erie, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Twinbrook Medical Center. He was born in Erie, on September 6, 1952, son of the late Edwin J. and Helen Clark Page.

Thomas was a 1969 graduate of McDowell High School and worked as an auto parts salesman for several local companies. He was a drummer in various bands, including T.J Rocks and Juggernut, was an avid golfer, and enjoyed going to the beach.

In addition to his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by his fiancé, Tina Seamen, in 2011.

Thomas is survived by his son, Christopher Page (Alyssa); granddaughters, Gabriella and Evelyn Page; and sisters, Veronica Higley (Leo) of St. Petersburg, Fla. and Barbara Czulewicz of Covington, Ky.

Friends may call at Burton Funeral Home, 602 West 10th Street, on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., and are invited to a funeral service there on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now