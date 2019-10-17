|
|
Thomas Joseph Page, age 67, of Erie, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Twinbrook Medical Center. He was born in Erie, on September 6, 1952, son of the late Edwin J. and Helen Clark Page.
Thomas was a 1969 graduate of McDowell High School and worked as an auto parts salesman for several local companies. He was a drummer in various bands, including T.J Rocks and Juggernut, was an avid golfer, and enjoyed going to the beach.
In addition to his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by his fiancé, Tina Seamen, in 2011.
Thomas is survived by his son, Christopher Page (Alyssa); granddaughters, Gabriella and Evelyn Page; and sisters, Veronica Higley (Leo) of St. Petersburg, Fla. and Barbara Czulewicz of Covington, Ky.
Friends may call at Burton Funeral Home, 602 West 10th Street, on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., and are invited to a funeral service there on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 17, 2019