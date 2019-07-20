|
Thomas Joseph Peganoff, 64, passed away on July 13, 2019, in Sun City West, Ariz., after a valiant, two-year fight with pancreatic cancer.
He is survived by his wife Carol, his mother Doris Litowkin, his children, daughter Megan Zimmerman and Greg Zimmerman and son Brian Peganoff and Nika Hedrick, his sister Kathy Dubowski, his two grandchildren Kendall and Chase Zimmerman, and numerous extended family and friends.
Tom was born on August 3, 1954, in Erie, Pa., to Doris and Joseph Peganoff.
He attended Strong Vincent High School and received advanced degrees from Gannon and Mercyhurst Universities. He held a variety of roles over his 40-year career, working at General Electric, Manufacturer's Association, and Owens Illinois in Erie. He moved to Arizona in 2004, and most recently worked as production manager at Janus International, retiring in 2017.
Tom would want to be remembered for his passions: an unparalleled comic book collection, loud motorcycles, action movies and classic rock. He loved the "old stuff" from the greats like Bruce Springsteen, Neil Young, Jackson Brown, Eagles, Kansas, Todd Rundgren and Warren Zevon. His friends and family will remember his love of power tools, his fine craftsmanship in home renovation projects and his ability to build or fix just about anything, his goofy sense of humor, his sharp mind and clever wit. But Tom's greatest passion was his loving wife, family and friends.
In his final two years, Tom adopted the motto of Warren Zevon: "Enjoy Every Sandwich!" and sought to make the most of his remaining life by savoring the company of family and friends, traveling and having bucket list adventures. He lived with an incredible display of grace, good humor, courage and inspiration—an irreplaceable lesson in making the most of limited time—none who knew him will forget the example of this loving, funny, gentle man.
Memorial gifts may be made to Hospice of the Valley at www.hov.org.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 20, 2019