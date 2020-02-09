|
Thomas Joseph Tulenko, 74, of Monroe Township, N.J., passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Thomas "Tom" was born on May 24, 1945, in Erie, Pa., son of the late Joseph and Frances (Galla) Tulenko.
He was the husband of Cindy (Arrowsmith) Tulenko. They celebrated 54 years of marriage on March 20, 2019.
Tom grew up a member of Holy Family Parish in Erie, Pa. and graduated from Cathedral Preparatory School in 1963. He went on to marry the girl next door (or across Camphausen Avenue in their case), and they set out on an adventure that sent their family traveling around the globe. They lived in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas and Australia, and now consider New Jersey their home.
Tom spent 27 years with The Dun and Bradstreet Corporation. In his early years, he was an accomplished sales professional and went on to hold several leadership positions there. He started Decision Dynamics Inc. in 1993 and led it with success until his retirement in 2010.
Tom had a passion for collecting and driving special interest automobiles. He spent countless hours detailing his cars, preparing for shows, and talking to friends about what it takes to make a car "perfect."
Tom will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Cindy, sons, Stephen (Joyce) and Lawrence (Renee), daughter, Tricia (Donald Jr.) Testa, sister, Karen (Gary) Turbaczewski, uncle, Dr. Lawrence Galla, nephews, Ryan and Eric Turbaczewski, and grandnieces, Courtney and Carly Turbaczewski. He will be proudly remembered by his eight grandchildren, Abigail, Anna, Paige, Alexander, Trey (Tulenko), Donald III, Bella and Thomas Joseph "Joey" (Testa).
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Nativity of Our Lord Roman Catholic Church, 185 Applegarth Road, Monroe Township, NJ 08831.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to: Lymphoma Research Foundation—www.lymphoma.org or Rutgers Cancer Institute of NJ—www.cinj.org.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the M. David DeMarco Funeral Home Inc., 205 Rhode Hall Road, Monroe Township, NJ 08831, www.demarcofuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 9, 2020