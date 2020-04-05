|
|
Thomas K. Strenio, of Erie, age 67, passed away suddenly, at his apartment, on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Helen Strenio, and two brothers, William and David Strenio, both of Erie.
Survivors include one sister, Bonnie (Gary) Pratt, three brothers, Gerald (Lina) Strenio of Girona, Spain, Robert and George Strenio of Erie, and a dear sister-in-law, Mary Strenio also of Erie. He is also survived by many nephews and nieces for whom he had a special fondness. Lastly, he survived by his latest cat, Archie.
Tom had been in ill health for several years. He was on end stage dialysis and this made his other health problems even worse. In past years, he was in intensive care several times but the superb staff at Hamot Intensive Care Unit saved his life. He died at home suddenly, in front of his favorite easy chair.
Tom worked as a supervisor for many years at Hammermill Paper Company and had been retired for a number of years. Tom was a big sports fan, watching football, baseball, basketball and hockey games. He loved to cook and possessed a rather sophisticated cuisine. He especially enjoyed baking pies, which he shared with family and friends.
Tom loved to joke around and pull some pranks. In the dark cloud of illness, hospital stays, nursing home stays, and endless visits to doctors, Tom found a silver lining—he got to meet many wonderful ladies in the health care profession. He enjoyed talking and kidding around with them, and at times engage in harmless flirting. His family extends a heartfelt thank you to all those ladies for brightening his day.
No funeral or memorial services will be held at his request.
Memorials can be made to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 East 10th Street, Erie, PA 16511.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 5, 2020