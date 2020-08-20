Thomas L. Gardner, Jr., age 48 of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at UPMC Hamot. Born in Erie on September 11, 1971, he was a son of Thomas L. Gardner Sr. and Joan (Burch) Gardner.
Tom worked in procurement as a buyer. He was the co-owner of 3 Elements Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Gym at 15th and Cherry.
Tom played baseball for Penn State Behrend and in the Glenwood Baseball League. He coached baseball at Mercyhurst Prep, Gannon University and the 3B baseball league. Tom was an avid sports fan but especially liked the Los Angeles Dodgers, Oakland Raiders, the University of North Carolina basketball, the Philadelphia Flyers and Philadelphia 76er's.
Survivors include his mother, Joan (Burch) Gardner of Erie; his father, Thomas L. Gardner, Sr., wife Michelle, of Girard; a son, Jake Gardner of Erie, two sisters, Heather Scully, husband Dan, and Alyssa Gardner, both of Erie; two brothers, Brad Gardner of Erie and Christian Gardner of Girard; and a nephew, Elijah Johnson of Erie. Tom is further survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and his two cats, Gary and Nikita.
Friends are invited to call on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 2 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St. at Greengarden Blvd. Facemasks and social distaning are required, and occupancy will be limited to 25 people at a time. Friends are also invited to a Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Peace Church on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10:00 am. Interment will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the A.N.N.A. Shelter, 1555 East 10th St., Erie, PA 16511 or the Erie Humane Society, 2407 Zimmerly Rd., Erie, 16509.
