Thomas L. Kaiser, Jr., 61, of Erie, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020, at his residence, following a battle with cancer.
He was born in Erie, Pa., son of the late Thomas L. Kaiser, Sr. and Carol A. (Smith) Kaiser.
Tom served in the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force. He was employed as a correctional officer at the Erie County Prison for 25 years with the rank of Sergeant. He was a member of many of the Erie Area Clubs including, the Moniuszko, Siebenbuerger, V.F.W., Holy Trinity, St. Boniface Ushers, Polish Falcons and S.O.N.S. of Lake Erie. He was an avid football fan; he enjoyed following Notre Dame football and the Oakland Raiders. Tom loved playing golf at Elk Valley, and also got a hole-in-one while stationed in Washington, D.C.
He is survived by his wife, Linda (Wilcox) Kaiser; daughter, Lindsay (Kaiser) Jelinek and her husband, Joey; sister, Kathy (Kaiser) Klapthor and her husband, Jack; brother, Jimmy Kaiser and his wife, Lisa; and ten nieces and nephews and their spouses.
A celebration of life will be held at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 East 38th Street, friends and family may call on Thursday from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. and are invited to attend a funeral mass on Friday at St. Ann Church, 921 East Avenue, at 10:00 a.m., with Rev. Michael Ferrick, officiating.
Burial, with military honors, will be Calvary Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 26, 2020