Thomas "Tom" Leyland Parra, age 80, passed away peacefully, on Monday, August 5, 2019, in the Parkside at Westminster Retirement Community in Erie, Pa.
He was born in Erie, on July 19, 1939, the son of the late Thomas and Annamarie Gordon Parra.
On July 28, 1958, Tom married his childhood sweetheart, Marlene Elizabeth Albert. He was a loving father to Tom Parra (Karen) and Tammy Mantsch (David), and an attentive grandfather to Ashley (Mike), Thomas, Michelle (John), and Kelly (JJ).
Tom was a doting great-grandfather to Emilia, Kylie, Mallory, and Carter.
In 1977, Tom retired as a dedicated Chief Petty Officer from the U.S. Navy after serving for 20 years. In addition, Tom worked for GE for ten years in a variety of roles as a loyal employee.
The family conducted a private service at 3 p.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd. Interment is private.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 11, 2019