Thomas Leo "Tom" Timon, Sr., age 77, of Erie, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019, at the Erie VA Medical Center, after an extended illness. He was born June 28, 1942, in Erie, a son of the late Harold and Caroline Hickey Timon.
Tom was a graduate of Saint Andrew Grade School, Cathedral Preparatory School, and Gannon University, where he received his Master's in Business Administration.
He served as a First Lieutenant in the United States Army during the Vietnam War with the 199th Infantry Brigade, 2nd Battalion. Tom was a forward observer with the 40th Field Artillery Regiment, earning the Bronze Star Medal and the Air Medal.
He worked at Erie Industrial Supply for 43 years, retiring in 2011.
Tom was a member of Sacred Heart Church and Sacred Heart Ushers Club. He was an avid runner and loved fishing. He played handball at the Downtown YMCA and was a lifelong Cleveland Brown, Cleveland Indians, and Notre Dame fan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three siblings, Joan Engro, Gerald Timon, and Carol Authier.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Rita Mendillo Timon of Erie; three daughters, Christine Firster of Erie, Katherine Bennett (Timothy) of Canfield, Ohio, and Amy Lytle (Rick) of Mentor, Ohio; two sons, Thomas L. Timon, Jr. and Gregory Timon, both of Erie; one brother, John Timon (Patricia) of Girard; one sister, Mary Eckert of Sarasota, Fla.; and seven grandchildren, Rachel and Carly Firster, Christine and Ryan Bennett, Meghan and Michaela Lytle and Kasondra Timon. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call at the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, on Thursday from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., and may attend a service there on Friday at 12:30 p.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Church, 816 West 26th Street, at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Erie VA Medical Center, 135 East 38th St., Erie, PA 16504, or to Sacred Heart Church, 816 West 26th St., Erie, PA 16508.
Tom's family would like to extend a special "thank you" to the Erie VA Medical Center 5th Floor for all their wonderful care.
