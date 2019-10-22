|
|
Thomas Leon Marther was called back to heaven to join his beloved wife and daughter in heaven on Saturday October 19, 2019. He was born November 9, 1924 to parents Asaph and Eleanor Marther of Erie Pa.
He was preceded in death by three sisters, Virginia (Ed) Christoph, Lillian (Bert) Randall, Thelma (Fred) Johnson. He also has one brother, Jim (Pat) Marther.
He married the love of his life, Margaret Ann Geiger on March 8, 1946, and they remained married for over 65 years until her passing on October 11, 2011. They created a small "farm" complete with six horses, and many other animals. Together they raised a family of five children. Kathy (Don) Kopf, Carol (Ken) Myers, Janet (Joe) Bailey(both deceased), Thomas Marther II, and Margaret (Tom) Saccamazzone. He was also blessed with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. All members of his family will miss his love, wisdom and wit. All were truly blessed to have been in his family. Everyone referred to him as "Pa" in a loving way.
He graduated from Academy high school in Erie PA and immediately thereafter, entered the Army to serve in the European theater during World War Two. During that time, he qualified as an expert marksman, completed eight weeks of Physician Assistant training and was promoted to staff sergeant before being honorably discharged in 1947. He retired from Lord MFG after 37 years of continuous service. He was also a member of the Lord athletic association and the Lord quarter century club.
He was a member of many charities and organizations. A few of these are the Erie County Blood Bank, Siebenbuerger Club, American Legion, AARP of PA, Erie Zoological Society, Aircraft Owners Pilots Association, Experimental Aircraft Association, Commemorative Air Force, and the NRA. He was a member and Co-Founder of Presque Isle Field archers and won the Erie County Instinctive first place trophy in 1967.
The family would like to sincerely thank the staff at Fairview Manor for all the care and compassion they showed him.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Road, on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. and are invited to stay for the services there immediately following. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions can be made to a .
Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 22, 2019