Thomas Leroy Sutton


1938 - 2019
Thomas Leroy Sutton Obituary
Thomas Leroy Sutton, age 81, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019. He was born in Erie, on May 26, 1938, son of the late Walter Woodrow and Lillian Mae Beaumont Sutton.

Thomas served in the United States Army and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He enjoyed watching his Erie Seawolves, riding his bike, and took pride in being known as the "Candy Man," giving treats to whomever he met.

Thomas is survived one brother, Ronald (Judy) Sutton; his companion of 40 years, Anna Reiter; one daughter, Lillian Young; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, William Edward Sutton.

Private arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 6, 2019
