Thomas M. Checchio
Thomas M. Checchio, age 62, a son of the late Rocco and Marguerite McCann Checchio, passed away following a brief illness, surrounded by family, at his home, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

Tom graduated from Baldwin High School in 1976. Following high school he began work as a construction laborer and transitioned to working at a plating company. After learning the trade, he and a close friend Lloyd Fohner began Rail Road Street Enterprises and worked together for 30 years.

Tom's passion was supporting his family, golfing, and fishing local streams. He was very proud of his Muskie, caught from Pymatuning Lake, that was close to the state record of Pennsylvania. Tom also enjoyed spending time at the Sportsmen's Athletic Club in Erie.

In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by a brother, James R. Checchio.

He will be missed by his family, which include his wife, Donna Checchio, whom he married February 15, 1994; two daughters, Gina Checchio and Ava Checchio; and a brother, Ronald J. Checchio (Holly Spusta). He will also be missed by his lifelong friends and the innumerable people he touched through his journey in life.

Friends may call on Friday, October 23rd from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main St. E., Girard, PA 16417, a private service will be held the following day.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lake City Fire Department, 2232 Rice Ave., Lake City, PA 16423, or to West County Paramedic Association, 6852 Meadville Rd., Girard, PA 16417.

To send condolences, please visit the edderfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Calling hours
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Edder Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Edder Funeral Home
309 Main Street
Girard, PA 16417
(814) 774-4306
