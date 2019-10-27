|
Thomas M. Flynn, 82, of Erie, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019, at Saint Vincent Hospital, following a short illness. He was born May 4, 1937, in Erie, a son of the late Thomas M. and Antoinette Nardo Flynn.
Thomas was a graduate of Strong Vincent High School and Gannon University.
He served in the United States Army.
Thomas enjoyed baseball, ESPN, and the Detroit Tigers. He loved his family
Thomas is survived by his sister, Jean V. Wendelboe, husband Douglas of St. George, Utah; two nephews, Scott Wendelboe, wife Lynn of Erie and Dane Wendelboe, wife Adrienne of St. George, Utah; and great-nephews and great-nieces, Nicholas, Justin, Sara and Hannah Wendelboe; and many cousins.
No calling hours will be observed. Burial will be private, in Erie Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 27, 2019