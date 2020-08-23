Thomas M. Greene, 58, of Austin, Texas, passed away suddenly, on August 18, 2020. He was born on July 24, 1962, in Erie, Pa., the son of the late Thomas R. and Phyllis J. Greene.
As a young boy he loved baseball and playing the drums. As he got older golf was his preferred pastime and was always quick with a wisecrack.
He worked as a surveyor for many years.
Despite his tough exterior he had a soft heart and loved his family dearly.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Terri Greene, and a brother, Michael Greene.
He is survived by sisters, Nixie Greene of Pittsburgh and Gini (Tom) Cunningham of Louisville, Kentucky. He is further survived by nieces and nephews, Dan Manczka, Heather Manczka, Christopher (Sara) Schroeck, Kate (Anthony) DelSandro, Joseph (Andrea) Schroeck and Hannah Greene.
No calling hours will be observed at this time. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
