Thomas M. Heintzel, 84, of Erie, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019. He was born in Erie, on November 26, 1934, the son of the late Edward and Maude (Cunningham) Heintzel.



In his early years, Tom was stationed in Oklahoma serving in the Army Reserves. After the Army, Tom started his lifelong career with Travelers Insurance handling accident claims. He was a very hard worker and sometimes worked at night to provide for his family. Tom was a devout Catholic and a parishioner at Saint George Church. During his free time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, solving crossword puzzles, watching the Cleveland Browns and Indians, and playing poker with his friends for over forty years. He also enjoyed traveling to his son's powerlifting competitions and being Dave's biggest supporter. Tom loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.



Along with his parents, Thomas is preceded in death by his sister, Kathleen Holtz.



Tom is survived by his wife of 60 years, Julia (Sardini) Heintzel, his four children, David Heintzel (Sheryl Ziroli), Laura Gannon, Karen Curtis (Pat), and Mary Kathryn Heintzel, grandchildren, Jessica Dunn, Carli Heintzel, Jacquelyn Gannon, Jon Heintzel, Thomas Gannon, Julie Heintzel, and Trevor Curtis, great-grandchildren, Kyla, Lucy, and Vivian Dunn, and a soon to be born baby girl, and many nieces and nephews. Tom is also survived by his dog and best friend Riley.



Friends may call on Sunday at the Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2502 Sassafras St., Erie, PA 16502 from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. and are invited to the prayer service there on Monday at 9:30 a.m. followed by the Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Church / Bread of Life Community. Burial will be held at Laurel Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.



