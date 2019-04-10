Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Holz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas M. Holz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thomas M. Holz Obituary
Thomas M. Holz, age 52, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at UPMC Hamot. He was born in Brownsville, Pa., a son of the late Robert and Rose (Gossett) Holz.

Tom worked for many years as a carpet installer for Cohen's carpeting. He was a diehard Pittsburgh Steelers fan and also like watching the Pittsburgh Penguins and Pirates. He enjoyed riding dirt bikes and four wheelers. Tom was good with his hands and could build anything. He loved his family and friends and spending time with them.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and a stepdaughter Danielle Chizewick.

Tom is survived by his fiancée Elizabeth Bruno, his children, Thomas Holz, Jr. (Brooke Webster) of Cranberry Township, Abby Rose Holz (Adam Rowicki) of Erie, Amber Barrick and Amanda Barrick both of Somerset, Pa., grandchildren Ember Rowicki, Jaxson Holz, Emma Peterson and Dakota Holz, a sister Montana Gossett of Louisiana and a brother Denny Holz. He is also survived by a beloved cousin Rhonda Logan Pierce of Fayette County and his former wife Diahn Borges of Erie.

Friends are invited to call on Thursday from 4 until a service of memories at 6 p.m. at the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com, or mailed in care of Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street, Erie, PA 16508.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now