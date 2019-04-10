|
|
Thomas M. Holz, age 52, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at UPMC Hamot. He was born in Brownsville, Pa., a son of the late Robert and Rose (Gossett) Holz.
Tom worked for many years as a carpet installer for Cohen's carpeting. He was a diehard Pittsburgh Steelers fan and also like watching the Pittsburgh Penguins and Pirates. He enjoyed riding dirt bikes and four wheelers. Tom was good with his hands and could build anything. He loved his family and friends and spending time with them.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and a stepdaughter Danielle Chizewick.
Tom is survived by his fiancée Elizabeth Bruno, his children, Thomas Holz, Jr. (Brooke Webster) of Cranberry Township, Abby Rose Holz (Adam Rowicki) of Erie, Amber Barrick and Amanda Barrick both of Somerset, Pa., grandchildren Ember Rowicki, Jaxson Holz, Emma Peterson and Dakota Holz, a sister Montana Gossett of Louisiana and a brother Denny Holz. He is also survived by a beloved cousin Rhonda Logan Pierce of Fayette County and his former wife Diahn Borges of Erie.
Friends are invited to call on Thursday from 4 until a service of memories at 6 p.m. at the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com, or mailed in care of Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street, Erie, PA 16508.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 10, 2019