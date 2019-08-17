|
|
Thomas M. Perfetto, age 66, of The Villages, Florida, passed away unexpectedly, on Thursday, August 15, 2019. He was born in Erie, on September 15, 1952, a son of the late Pasquale and Phyllis (D'Aurora) Perfetto.
Tom was a 1971 graduate of Strong Vincent High School. He worked as a window glazier for the Erie School District, until his retirement in 2012. Tom was an avid Cleveland Browns fan. He enjoyed golf, bocce and traveling.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Dan Perfetto; and a sister, Jeanette Cioccio.
Tom is survived by his beloved wife Susan (Mangold) Perfetto, whom he married on November 24, 1989; daughter, Karla Perfetto-Kiehl of Erie; grandchildren, Hannah Perfetto and Hayden Kiehl of Erie; siblings, Frances Konkol, husband Jack of Erie, Richard Perfetto, wife Kathy of The Villages, Fla., and James Perfetto, wife Karen of The Villages, Fla.; a sister-in-law, Judy Perfetto; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call on Sunday from 2 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd. A service will be held there on Monday at 9:15 a.m., followed by a funeral mass at St. Paul Catholic Church at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to or s.
Condolences may go to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 17, 2019