Our beloved father, Thomas Marion Gromacki, age 85, passed on to his eternal reward on September 17, 2020, with Cardiovascular Dementia. From age 60, dad fought for his life and taught everyone the value and dignity of the human person along the way.
He was an athlete, a grade school and high school teacher, as well as an entrepreneur founding Fiesta Pools and Patios, Inc. in 1960, where our whole family was employed growing up. He enjoyed 15 years of coaching football and wrestling.
Dad was the second generation from Polish and German immigrants. He attended St. John's Elementary School, Cathedral Prep, and Gannon College.
We will never forget his corny jokes, singing in the shower, and his love for old movies, especially those with John Wayne. He enjoyed dancing and we polka danced even in the wheelchair.
Mom and Dad were married for 62 years, marrying at 20 and 23 years old respectively, which is an accomplishment in this current culture!
He will be missed by Gerrie, his high school sweetheart and his four children: Tom and Kelly Gromacki, Mary Sue and Doug Sanderson, John and Stacy Gromacki, and Matthew and Toni Gromacki; nine grandchildren: Nicole and Pat Henry, Kellie Gromacki and Lexie Gromacki, Megan and Justin Van Roie, Adam Sanderson, Phoebe and Paige Gromack, Jacob Gromacki, and Jason Keopka; and five great-grandchildren: Jackson Kovar, Peyton Henry, and William, Augustine, and Charles Van Roie
Friends are invited to the Funeral Mass at St. Peter's Cathedral at 10 a.m. on Saturday. The Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. is handling the arrangements. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com
. Entombment will be held at Mary, Queen of Peace Cemetery.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.