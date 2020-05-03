Home

Thomas Norman Peter Adams

Thomas Norman Peter Adams Obituary
Thomas N. Adams, also known as "Pumpkin Tom," age 83, passed away on April 28, 2020, at Hospice House in Vero Beach, Fla., after a lengthy illness,

He was born on June 2, 1936, in Erie, Pa. He was the son of the late Norman and Madeline Adams.

Raised in Erie, he graduated from Academy High School in 1954, and attended their many class reunions. Tom was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in the Army Security Agency during the Korean Conflict, stationed in Tokyo, Japan for 27 months. He was a pitcher (10-1) for A.S.A. baseball team that won the 1956 All-Japan Battalion Championship. Tom worked for the East Side YMCA for many years, retiring in 1991, and started wintering in Florida.

He was a softball umpire for many years in Erie and In 1999, he started the Erie Codgers Softball League for players from age 50 and over, with help from Bruce Baumann of Erie, recently deceased. Tom, also played softball with the Vero Beach Codgers and the Sebastian Old Boys since 1997, in Florida. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, sportsman and also enjoyed growing giant pumpkins since 1999.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 35 years, Elaine Murzynsk Adams.

Survivors include his wife, Barbara Adams, of 12 years, his daughter, Theresa Adams of Erie and a sister, Lois McLean of Warren, Ohio, plus many nieces and nephews.

Arrangements will be made in Florida.

Published in the Erie Times-News on May 3, 2020
