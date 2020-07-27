Thomas P. Corapi Sr., age 83, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020. Born in Waterford on April 28, 1937, he was a son of the late Frank J. and Antonia (Gallo) Corapi.
Thomas graduated from St. John Elementary, Cathedral Prep, and Arizona State University. He served in the U.S. Army and retired from the Erie School District where he was a teacher. He enjoyed gardening, cooking, and woodworking. Thomas worked at the Gertrude Barber Center and coached at Tech Memorial.
In addition to his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by three sisters, Mary Coursey, Mary Angela Corapi, and Adeline Giannamore; eight brothers, Peter, John, William, Joseph, Frank, Anthony, Michael, and Edward.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Margaret "Marge" (Vykol) Corapi, of Erie, five children, Laurie Brown, husband Curt, Suzanne Cobb, of Strongville, Ohio, Dina White, of Cornelius, N.C., Thomas P. Corapi, Jr., wife Elizabeth, of Erie, and Marci Brabender, of Erie; 16 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
Friends are invited to call on Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St. at Greengarden Blvd. A funeral mass will be held at St. George church, 5145 Peach St., on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Burial, with military honors, will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery. CDC guidelines will be observed. Condolences to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com
.
Memorials may be made to Barber National Institute, 100 Barber Place, Erie, PA 16507.
