Thomas P. Corapi Sr.
1937 - 2020
Thomas P. Corapi Sr., age 83, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020. Born in Waterford on April 28, 1937, he was a son of the late Frank J. and Antonia (Gallo) Corapi.

Thomas graduated from St. John Elementary, Cathedral Prep, and Arizona State University. He served in the U.S. Army and retired from the Erie School District where he was a teacher. He enjoyed gardening, cooking, and woodworking. Thomas worked at the Gertrude Barber Center and coached at Tech Memorial.

In addition to his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by three sisters, Mary Coursey, Mary Angela Corapi, and Adeline Giannamore; eight brothers, Peter, John, William, Joseph, Frank, Anthony, Michael, and Edward.

Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Margaret "Marge" (Vykol) Corapi, of Erie, five children, Laurie Brown, husband Curt, Suzanne Cobb, of Strongville, Ohio, Dina White, of Cornelius, N.C., Thomas P. Corapi, Jr., wife Elizabeth, of Erie, and Marci Brabender, of Erie; 16 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

Friends are invited to call on Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St. at Greengarden Blvd. A funeral mass will be held at St. George church, 5145 Peach St., on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Burial, with military honors, will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery. CDC guidelines will be observed. Condolences to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Memorials may be made to Barber National Institute, 100 Barber Place, Erie, PA 16507.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
JUL
29
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. George church
JUL
29
Burial
Laurel Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
